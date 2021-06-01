Sandhills Center holds WebEx seminar

WADESBORO — The Sandhills Center is hosting a virtual seminar about post-traumatic stress disorder and it’s connection to headaches on June 24.

The webinar will from from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. via WebEx. You will receive a link to the WebEx on June 23 if you are registered.

To register, email Suzanne Maness at connectionsfsp@gmail.com by June 21.

Maness will be the presenter. She’ll explain the connection between PTSD and headaches, how they can affect one’s mental and physical well-being and available treatments.

The webinar is sponsored by CONNECTIONS: A Family Support Program of the Sandhills Center in collaboration with the North Carolina Families United.