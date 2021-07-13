Rodeo wows packed crowd in Lilesville

A contestant practices her lasso before competing on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A contestant attempts to wrangle a calf. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider lassos a calf. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider prepares for his next round. Gavin Stone | Anson Record One of the arena staff members waits for the next round. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider (center, on ground) is bucked from a horse. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider attempts to hang on as a horse bucks him vigorously. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider and his horse topple to the ground as the horse attempts to buck him off. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider, center, makes it to 8 seconds and staff members get on either side of him to calm his horse. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider withstands the heavy kicks of his horse on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Anson Record A rider withstands the heavy kicks of his horse on Saturday. Gavin Stone | Anson Record The stands were completely full on Saturday night at the Circle G Arena in Lilesville. Gavin Stone | Anson Record

LILESVILLE — The Circle G Arena was filled to the brim with rodeo fans this weekend for the 29th Annual Rodeo.

Contestants tried their hands at staying on a bucking horse for eight seconds, wrangling a calf, and other events over the weekend. Other attractions before and after the rodeo were line dancing and shag dancing, courtesy of DJ Douglas.

The winners from the weekend were as follows:

Bareback

Cole file of Gold Hill, NC

Saddlebronc

Ryan Buckner of Greer, SC

Steer wrestling

Corey Webb, Piedmont SC

Tie down roping

Clay Livengood of Cleveland, NC

Breakaway Roping

Tori Murdock of Statesville, NC

Barrel Racing

TAMMY RICE of Liberty, SC

Team roping

Daniel McLamb of Benson, NC

Alex Brooks of Pageland, SC

Bull Riding

Tommy Denton of Charleston, SC

Arena owner Debbie Goodwin thanked the sponsors including: All Trust of Mt.Gillian, Beyond-A-Brush Construction of Wadesboro, Burr’s Grading Inc. of Lilesville, Carolina Farm Credit of Monroe & Albemarle, Henry’s Body Shop of Lilesville, Pinkston Sales & Service of Wadesboro, Albemarle Poultry Equipment of Marshville, Poisson Poisson & Bower of Wadesboro and Wilmington, Quality Equipment Co. Inc. of Polkton; Whit’s Convenience Stores in Lilesville, Polkton and Wadesboro; Lindy, Travis, Landis, Lane, Josey, Jeremy Marsh, Janet Clark, Amanda Morgan Mary Ellen Goodwin, Terry Carpenter, Sarah Lisenby, Stephanie Johnson, Donna Carlton and Trip and the three security officers Tony Robison, Ricky Little and Johnathan Williams.

For the Rodeo she also thanked Haley Boone, Skyler Boone, Jean Grecho, Bobbiejean Price, and DJ Douglas, the Lilesville Fire Department, the Anson Record, and the spectators.

Visit the Circle G Arena’s Facebook page for more information about this event and future events.