Truck hits a slump

A tractor trailer on Monday crashed into a ditch after trying to avoid a sedan that had turned in front of it and clipping another vehicle, according to law enforcement on the scene. A silver Hyundai was headed eastbound on U.S. 52 as the tractor trailer was headed west, and the Hyundai apparently turned left to go down North Park Road but was clipped on its right-side door by the tractor trailer, which swerved to avoid it and struck a white sedan that was beside it in the right lane. The tractor trailer careened over the edge of the ditch at the intersection of North Park Road and U.S. 52, taking the street sign with it. The drivers of the tractor trailer and the white sedan, which was totaled, were taken to the hospital for evaluation. The driver of the Hyundai refused medical attention, according to law enforcement, and has a court date scheduled for September. Full details on the wreck will be available within a week.

