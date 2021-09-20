Board of Education Meeting Scheduled for September 27, 2021

WADESBORO — The Anson County Board of Education will hold their regular monthly meeting on Monday, Sept. 27, 2021. The meeting will be held in the Anson County Schools’ Administrative Board Room located at 320 Camden Rd., Wadesboro, NC.

Closed Session will begin immediately after the opening of the meeting at 4 p.m. Open Session to the public will begin at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed on our Anson County Schools’ YouTube Channel for the public to view.

Masks will be required for visitors.

If the public wishes to sign up for public comment, they can sign up in-person or go to the public comment link on the school system’s website at www.ansonschools.org to sign up. Public comment sign up will be held on Monday, Sept.27 from 4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.

