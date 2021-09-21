Peachland sets a table for one

Photo courtesy of Michale Letterman-Williams The table is small and set for one to symbolize “the frailty of one prisoner alone against his or her oppressors and representing all Americans still missing.”

Peachland Remembers raised a Missing Man Table on Sunday in observance of POW/MIA Day at Peachland Baptist Church.

POW/MIA Day was observed on Friday, Sept. 17. The table was set in standard Missing Man fashion so as to be viewed and pondered in faithful remembrance of those warriors that are missing and have not returned home or are being held as Prisoners of War.

As bagpipes played “Amazing Grace,” Peachland’s Vietnam veteran Lonnie Thompson made the solemn march from the Chapel Vestibule to the Chancel where the table was placed, presenting the uniformly folded American Flag with a salute and a return to the Chapel Vestibule.

Parishioners were presented with the description of the table setting in their Bulletin, so as to be able to spend time pondering the table’s meaning after the Sunday Service was dismissed.

Peachland Baptist Pastor Jerome Cash breathed a reverent prayer over those Missing in Action and held as Prisoners of War and their Families.

The Missing Man Table Setting description is as follows:

“See at the front of the chapel, a table which has been raised to call attention to its purpose, which is to Honor our missing comrades in arms.

These brave men and women answered our nation’s’ call and served the Cause of Freedom. This table is a very special way of symbolizing the fact that members of our Armed Forces are missing from our ranks. These ones are referred to as POW’s (or prisoners of war) and MIA’s (or missing in action); but we call them “BROTHERS and SISTERS.” They are unable to be with their loved ones and families here, so we join together to pay our humble tribute to them, and bear witness to their continued absence.

This table set for one is small, symbolizing the frailty of one prisoner alone against his or her oppressors and representing all Americans still missing.

The table is round, showing our everlasting concern for our men and women still missing.

The tablecloth is white. The cloth symbolizes the purity of their motives when answering the call to duty.

The napkin is black, symbolizing the black (dark) hearts of the captors and oppressors who torment our Brothers and Sisters and those in leadership that tarry to bring our Warriors home.

A single red rose is displayed in a vase. The red rose reminds us of the life of each of the missing and of their loved ones and close friends who keep the faith and await answers concerning their missing family member or friend.

The vase is tied with a red ribbon which is a symbol of our continued determination to account for our missing. Although the ribbon has been temporarily broken, it is still firmly in our grasp; and we will continue to search.

A slice of lemon on the bread plate reminds us of the bitter fate of those captured and missing in a foreign land.

A pinch of salt on each bread plate symbolizes the tears endured by those missing and their families who seek answers.

A Bible is placed prominently on the table, open to Pslam 31:14-16. The bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain those lost from our country. The United States was founded as “One Nation Under God.”

An inverted glass is placed at the place setting. The inverted glass symbolizes their inability to share in this evening’s meal.

The empty chair symbolizes that although they are missing, they are not forgotten.

The candle is reminiscent of the Light of Hope which lives in our hearts to illuminate their way home, away from their captors, to the open arms of a grateful nation.

Let us pray to our Lord that all of our comrades will soon be back within our ranks… Let us remember and Never Forget their sacrifices. May God forever watch over them and protect them and their families; and may each of us live worthy of their sacrifice in the way that we love and serve….

In God We Trust and in His Name we pray.…”

Peachland Remembers wishes to thank all those involved in setting and viewing the Missing Man Table in observance of POW/MIA Day.

Michale Letterman-Williams

Contributor