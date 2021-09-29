Sheriff’s Office fulfills exceptional children’s wishlist

Sheriff Brian Tice poses with members of the Anson County Schools Exceptional Children Division. Contributed photo Related Articles Football games cancelled due to COVID

WADESBORO — The Sheriff’s Office for Special Olympians donated “wishlist” items to the Anson County Schools Exceptional Children Division.

These items support the classroom beyond everyday classroom supplies. According to the letter from the president, Sheriff Brian Tice, the organization provides additional supports to local special Olympians “empowering individuals [and] eliminating hurdles.”

“The purpose of SOSO is to support school-aged Anson County Special Olympians in achieving their goals in physical fitness and education in school, at home and in the community,” said Tice.

For more information on these changes, follow Anson High School and “Sheriff’s Office for Special Olympians” on Facebook.