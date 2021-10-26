BRLC to host annual fundraiser

Burnsville Recreation & Learning will host its Annual Chicken Dumpling Fundraiser Saturday, October 30th. Lunch starts at 11:00 A.M and will last until 5:00 P.M. or until all is gone. Funds will continue to help BRLC provide food, resources, and services to families throughout Anson and the surrounding areas weekly.

Volunteer Joe & Sara Thomas of the Peachland Community continues to lead BRLC Annual Chicken Dumpling fundraiser.

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center is located at 13349 Hwy. 742N, Polkton, N.C. 28135 across from the Burnsville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Dept.

Pictured Volunteers-Joe & Sara Thomas Chicken Dumpling organizers. The community and supporters are encouraged to drop by and enjoy a great meal while being entertained by gospel musician William Barrett of Union County. Eat-in or carry out.