Animal shelter gives 295 vaccinations

Anson County hosted its first pet vaccine clinic with great success. Contributed photo

POLKTON — Anson County Animal Shelter gave 295 free vaccinations to pets on Saturday, October 23.

Their first vaccine clinic was a huge success, and a “big win not only for us at Anson County Animal Shelter but for pets in Anson County,” wrote director Maureen Lett on her Facebook. The clinic included many vaccines to prevent pets’ deaths by diseases such as rabies, parvo, and canine distemper.

The clinic was made possible because of a Petco Love grant awarded this year and the vaccine company Zoetis. Anson County Animal Shelter also thanks all the volunteers and staff who contributed to making the clinic great.

They hope to have another vaccine clinic at a later date in November.