SPCC hosts signing day

MONROE — South Piedmont Community College held its annual Signing Day on Nov. 6 at the Union County Agricultural Center to celebrate new, committed Career and Workforce students where they signed their letters of intent. Goulston Technologies, IMET Alloys, McGee Corporation sponsored the event.

Speakers included SPCC Director of Apprenticeships Russell Carpenter, SPCC President Dr. Maria Pharr, and SPCC Vice President of Academic Affairs and Student Affairs Carl Bishop. Goulston’s Fred Edwards awarded raffle prizes.

“Our business partners, the college, and our students make up a community. We can’t do what we do without each and every one of us. Our partnerships within the community are critical to our students’ growth and the economies of Union and Anson counties,” said Karla Shields, Associate Vice President of Economic and Workforce Development and Dean of Applied Science and Technology.

A few hundred were invited to attend, but those who registered to come to Signing Day are listed below.

• Francisco Callejas, Automotive Systems Technology

• Mason Chance, Machining

• Brandon Fleming, Welding

• Darren Jenkins, Engineering

• Aidan Lee, Mechanical Engineering

• Parks Manus, Auto Body

• Israel Ocampo, Manufacturing Technician

• Leroy Pallante, Machining

• Victor Pereira, Machining

• Cody Pope, Mechanical Engineering

• Ian Sanders, Machining

• Jeff Scearce, Electrician

• Eric Shinigoro, Mechanical Engineering

• Justin Swinney, Industrial Maintenance

• Zehner Trieles, Notary

• Colby Trumbo, Mechanical Engineering

• Cameron Turner, HVAC

• Jonas Valenzuela, Engineering

• Thomas Ware, Industrial Systems

• David Warren, CDL

• Trevor Wilson, Machining

• Seth Zuniga, Electrical Systems

SPCC promotes and celebrates learning, building productive citizens in the global community and Anson is proud of this next set of learners.

