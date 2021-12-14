Ma’s Kitchen to host Mr. and Mrs. Claus

MORVEN — Ma’s Kitchen will add Christmas to the menu on Dec. 18.

Ma’s Kitchen, located next to Truck Stop, seems unassuming from the outside. But once you step inside, you are met with the warmth of comfort food and the owners’ kindness.

The spot dates back to previous owners and stories of “The Color Purple” crew eating at what was then called Grits and Grocery. Now after they merged with Coyote Grill, Claudia Goodwin and her two sons, Jonathon Simon and Caleb Goodwin, run the restaurant with Maxine Townsend, Natalie Goodwin, and Felicia Smyth. As one of only two restaurants in Morven, they do everything they can for the community and truckers as they stop in.

This includes their upcoming Christmas event that they have done every year.

“We [want] to give back to the community because they have welcomed us,” Claudia said.

Children can meet Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. James Price and Patrisha Kowalczyk-Aenensen volunteered to play the duo. The Grinch may also stop by.

McFarlan’s Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, Morven’s Shiloh United Methodist Church, and Morven’s Sandy Plains United Methodist Church brought in donations for them to give out gifts to the community. There will also be hot chocolate and free breakfast, plus Ma’s Kitchen will serve its regular hot bar and grill.

The Christmas event is open to the public, and Ma’s Kitchen will be serving from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Reach Hannah Barron at 910-817-2668 or hbarron@ansonrecord.com.