Therapist wants to give back to Anson

PHOENIX, AZ — On Dec. 13, Dr. Tony “T.J.” Ledbetter earned his Doctorate of Behavioral Health degree from Arizona State University, but he doesn’t want to provide his therapy services only to Arizona.

His goal is to get his independent license to practice therapy in North Carolina in June, so he can improve Anson’s behavioral health services. He plans to provide telehealth services to both North Carolina and Arizona.

“[Mental health] is a thing that’s not really talked about. So I feel like helping so many people in the area and opening up my services can do a lot of good for the county,” he said.

He has a Bachelor’s in Sociology from Fayetteville State University and a Masters in Counseling from Webster University. He is licensed in Arizona where he specializes in motivational interviewing with a foundation in existential therapy.

Ledbetter currently owns a supervised private practice, Better Starts Now, LLC. He also does counseling for group homes and outpatient mental health facilities.

