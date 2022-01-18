Winter storm causes outages

Related Articles

ANSON COUNTY — Winter storm Izzy hit Anson this weekend bringing snow, icy roads, and power outages.

Duke Energy restored power for more than 250,000 customers in the Carolinas and Pee Dee Electric restored power for 4,259 members in its counties of Anson, Richmond, Union, Stanly, Montgomery, Moore, and Scotland. By Monday evening, nearly all of the outages had been restored.

The Anson Rescue Squad was also prepared and equipped to handle the storm.

“We fared well in the storm. We ensured all of our trucks were fueled up and that we were prepared in the event that any emergency may arise. We had extra staff on standby at the building in the event that the call volume increased to ensure that the citizens of Anson County would receive the care they needed,” Medical Captain Nikki Benton said. “Our officers also worked closely with Emergency Management/Anson EMS to ensure that all Emergency Services personnel were on the same page.”

Anson EMS is still monitoring the condition of the roads and Anson County Schools have canceled classes for Tuesday, Jan. 18 to prevent students and faculty from driving on the roads.

