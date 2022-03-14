WADESBORO — Police have charged a Peachland man with multiple felonies after he was found in possession of a gun on the Anson High School property after school hours.

The Wadesboro Police Department received a report about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Anson High School on March 3. They located Ashley Turner Drake at the scene, who was allegedly asleep at the wheel with the car in drive while his foot was on the brake, according to police.

When officers woke him up, they discovered drug paraphernalia in plain view inside the vehicle. They recovered from the vehicle drug paraphernalia including, approximately 213 Tapentadol pills, 167 Alprazolam pills, and a loaded firearm.

Police did not indicate that there was any immediate danger to students at the school.

Drake is charged with possessing a gun on educational property, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

He was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $10,000 secure bond.