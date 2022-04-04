On March 30, the New Rural Project hosted young elected officials in rural counties to discuss how to engage with the younger generations such as Gen Z and millennials.

The Zoom event included Taylortown Councilwoman Bridget Cotton, Richmond County Commissioner Tavares Bostic, Red Springs Commissioner Caroline Sumpter, and Scotland County Commissioner Darrel “BJ” Gibson. New Rural Project program director Alexa Roberts moderated the discussion.

Topics they discussed included why the younger generations are not voting, how to engage the younger generations, and different tools and tips like social media to connect with them. They discussed how to include the younger generations in conversations they’re interested in such as climate change, student loan debt, a living wage, and better teaching of civic education.

They would like to see the youth work alongside them in teaching about politics on social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, and YouTube, and involve them in coaching positions and advisory boards. According to Bostic, the youth want to be a part of a political exchange where there is friendship, as well as give and take.

To engage the youth more in politics, officials say the government should listen to their issues, caring genuinely about what they bring to the table.

Sumpter said it’s not just about during election season, but “intentional and ongoing work” to listen to them one household at a time.

“We’re working toward it,” she added. “What else can we do to meet them where they are and keep going back?”

Cotton said that officials should “bridge the gap and get them involved, meeting them where they are.”

Gibson agreed, saying that officials should see why they are not included, why they are not talking, or why they are not interested in politics.

“Let them talk to us rather than always talking to them,” Gibson said.

Officials also discussed initiatives that have helped them engage with young voters so far such as new water infrastructure, economic development in storefronts, and a new hospital facility with affordable healthcare.

This conversation is part of a new standalone series. New Rural Project is also hosting “Barbershop Conversations: F.A.D.E.” with Triad Barber School, “Front Porch Conversations” deep canvassing, and virtual phone banks. They are also hosting their one-year anniversary event on Zoom this week with more details to be posted on their Facebook.

