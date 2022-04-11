WADESBORO — A Wadesboro man has been arrested and charged with attempting to solicit sex from a minor.

Justin Adam Hathcock, 22, has been charged under NC General Statute 14-202.3(c)(2) with “solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act and actually appearing,” according to a press release from the Wadesboro Police Department.

WPD partnered with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Anson County Sheriff’s Office on a sting operation that resulted in the arrest Hathcock on April 5.

No minors were harmed as a result of this investigation, WPD said.

Hathcock is held at the Anson County Jail under at $150,000 secure bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.