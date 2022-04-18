Judith Cooley | Serving with an empty tomb “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” John 13:34

2 Anson stores fined for pricing violations WADESBORO — Two Dollar General stores in Anson County have been fined by the state for excessive price-scanner errors.

Preserving a legacy Artist Scott Nurkin of The Mural Shop has completed his mural of Wadesboro-native and blues legend Blind Boy Fuller on the blank side of the Belk building on North Green Street in Wadesboro. Nurkin has been working on a series of murals honoring famous musicians in the North Carolina towns where they were born. Fuller, birth name Fulton Allen, was born in Wadesboro on July 10, 1907 and died in Durham on Feb. 13, 1941. Though he was one of the most recorded artists during his time, most of his work was produced over a six-year span, according to AllMusic.com. Still, he became one of the most influential artists of the region playing styles such as slide, ragtime, pop and blues.

NC Wildlife Commission director invokes emergency powers due to deer disease RALEIGH – N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Executive Director Cameron Ingram announced last week that he has invoked Emergency Powers to activate a localized response plan to assist with the detection and isolation of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Yadkin and Surry counties and the surrounding areas. The decision was made in consultation with Gov. Roy Cooper and State Veterinarian Dr. Michael Martin.

John Hood | Inflation hands activists a reality check RALEIGH — Climate change is real. Emissions of greenhouse gases from human activities such as power generation and transportation are a causal factor. Because the net effects of climate change are likely to be harmful, governments should enact prudent policy responses.

Alexander H. Jones | The Democratic evolution and the new working class The Democratic Party has come a long way from the days of Andrew Jackson – and also from the days of Barack Obama. While recognizable as a force for activist government and rectifying of historical injustices, Democrats today differ in important ways from the party that held 60 Senate seats at the outset of Obama’s epic presidency. Some of these changes represent an improvement from the perspective of public policy and political strategy. But these advances are accompanied by a transformation on cultural issues that has left the party persona non grata in too much of the country.

Opinion | President Biden set a far better tone in Greensboro than Trump set in Selma For the second time in just five days, North Carolina played host to a president — and the two visits couldn’t have been more different.

Anson to receive $1.1M from national opioid lawsuit WADESBORO — Anson County is slated to receive more than $1 million to help fight the opioid crisis as a result of the historic $26 billion settlement agreement won against drug manufacturers which will be distributed nationwide.

AG Josh Stein | Here is our chance to turn the tide on the opioid epidemic More than 20,000 North Carolinians have lost their lives to opioid overdoses. Still more are struggling with the disease of addiction, and many thousands more live in fear that they will lose someone they love. The morphine molecule has left a trail of death, destruction, and damaged families and communities in its wake all across our state.

Bo Wagner | Why we celebrate Jesus’s resurrection It may come as a surprise to some that a person rising from the dead was a more common occurrence in Bible days than a deaf person being healed. We are given two specific instances of a deaf person receiving their hearing in the Bible and two references to the general fact that Christ did heal the deaf, but that is it. By contrast, there were nine specific references to people other than Jesus being raised from the dead thus far in time.

John Hood | Voters can still be persuaded RALEIGH — Some partisans I know insist political allegiances are so rigid that elections have become little more than turnout contests. Whichever party gets its base out wins. Persuadable swing voters used to exist in significant numbers, they concede, but are now about as hard to find as Bigfoot.