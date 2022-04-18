Artist Scott Nurkin of The Mural Shop has completed his mural of Wadesboro-native and blues legend Blind Boy Fuller on the blank side of the Belk building on North Green Street in Wadesboro. Nurkin has been working on a series of murals honoring famous musicians in the North Carolina towns where they were born. Fuller, birth name Fulton Allen, was born in Wadesboro on July 10, 1907 and died in Durham on Feb. 13, 1941. Though he was one of the most recorded artists during his time, most of his work was produced over a six-year span, according to AllMusic.com. Still, he became one of the most influential artists of the region playing styles such as slide, ragtime, pop and blues.