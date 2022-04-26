WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department has charged a man with first degree kidnapping who had been committing domestic violence for several weeks.

John Gravitte is charged with one felony count each of first degree kidnapping, assault inflicting serious injuries and communicating threats, and one misdemeanor count of injury to personal property.

On April 17, officers responded to a 911 call that was hung-up. They determined it was a case of domestic violence and obtained the necessary warrants.

On April 20, officers arrested Gravitte for the above-listed offenses.

Gravitte has been plcaed into Anson County Jail under no bond, which is required in domestic violence cases. He was served with a 50B domestic violence protective order which prohibits any contact with the victim.

On April 22, Gravitte appeared in Anson County District Court, where District Judge Crawford set bond at $1,000,000. The suspect remains in jail awaiting trial.