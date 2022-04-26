WADESBORO — The Wadesboro Police Department arrested a Wadesboro man for distributing methamphetamine.

Antonio Cormelius Smith, 32, of Wadesboro, is charged with two felony counts of distributing methamphetamine and one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possess methamphetamine.

This arrest is a result of a multi-year investigation in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Anson, Richmond and NC’s Sheriff’s Office.

Smith was arrested on a three-count indictment issued on April 19, 2022, in the United States District Court for the Western District of North Carolina. He is currently held without bond awaiting his court appearance.