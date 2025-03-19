BURNSVILLE — Members of the Alpha Pi Chi National Sorority paid tribute to Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center Organization.

Carol B. Smith of the Burnsville Community have served as Director of BRLC for 30-plus years. Members of this national sorority chapter recaptured in mind and spirit when this pillar in the Burnsville community was birth in the hearts of concern citizens in the Burnsville community.

This was a special moment for Smith, as well as supporters that traveled with her to except such an honored and prestigious award. The great event was attended and held in Morven. The location was the Community Fellowship Center of “The Church of God Prophecy” under the leadership of Pastor Irish Tillman.

During the great occasion special music selections was presented by local recording artist Mrs. Brenda W. Pratt. Rev. Stanly Webster presented words of up-lifting as we move forward. The fabulous dinner menu consisted Turkey with dressing and all the fixing, yams, green beans, desserts and beverages.

Donna McNair, a member of the Alpha ETA National Sorority Chapter and presently Pastor of the Fairview Church of God located in the Burnsville community gave the introductory of Smith. President Sharon Knotte, of this local organization awarded Smith with a certificate and contribution.

As Knotte made the award on behalf of the Sorority her words of gratitude, admiration and inspiration were greatly received by Smith. The special event happens annually under the guidance of this sorority chapter during the month of February in recognition to African American or Black History Month.

Anson County is blessed to have such an outstanding group of educators who happen to be African Americans.