March 2

WADESBORO — At 2:09 p.m., Deputy Mullis responded to a home on Evander Little Rd. in reference to a report of breaking and entering occurring at the residence. At the scene, Deputy Mullis learned from the victim that someone went into the victim’s work vehicle and rifled through his belongings, including several tools. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle. The car was left unsecure and the key was found to still be in the ignition, flipped to the “on” position as though someone may have attempted t o start the vehicle. A neighbor Deputy Mullis spoke with said they observed two juveniles in the victim’s yard messing around the vehicle. The neighbor stated one of the minors appeared around 8-10 years of age, while the other appeared closer to 15-years of age. Both individuals took off running when they became aware of the neighbor watching them. A search of the area by deputies did not produce any suspects and neighbors were advised to secure their vehicles and remove any valuable belongings from inside before leaving their vehicles unattended. Case is active.

March 7

WADESBORO — At 11:44 p.m., Deputy Cox responded to a residence at the Grandview Mobile Home Park in reference to a shooting. A caller, who wished to remain anonymous, advised dispatch, “Two trailers on the right are shooting at each other.”

At the scene, Deputy Cox, Sgt. Kelly, and Deputy King spoke with a confused and highly intoxicated fellow who wished to know why law enforcement was getting involved in his pest control matter. Besieged by rats, the occupant of the trailer admitted to hunting the rodents with his shotgun inside of the residence. When law enforcement asked the intoxicated gentleman about the location of his firearm, he freely shared it was inside of his residence, magnanimously suggesting deputies could enter his home and retrieve it. Following a sweep of the residence, two firearms were located and secured by deputies at the scene. The homeowner assured law enforcement of his strong desire to retire for the evening and not cause any further disturbances for his neighbors. Case closed by means other than arrest.

MORVEN — At 10:39 a.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a residence on Peru Rd. in reference to a breaking and entering crime that had already occurred. At the scene, the victim stated to Deputy Jackson that someone came into her yard and stole several items, and that it was the second time that it had happened. This time, the victim reported stolen two weedeaters valued at $200, a Stihl backpack blower valued at $200, a push mower valued at $ 200, a five gallon gas can and a 2 gallon gas can. All of the stolen items were located outside the home or under a carport. According to the victim, the thefts occurred between February 16 and March 7. Case is active.

March 8

MORVEN — At 1:14 p.m., Deputy Marsh responded to the Morven Truck Stop in reference to a traffic stop initiated by Deputy Chief Mims, who was requesting a nearby deputy with mobile data capability. Arriving at the scene, Deputy Marsh learned from Chief Mims, he witnessed a white BMW driving erratically southbound on Hwy. 52. After making contact with the driver, Chief Mims learned the driver’s license was revoked. Captain Williams also arrived at the scene, and found the driver, Rajauhn Mitchell, to be in possession of various drug paraphernalia and approximately eight ounces of a leafy green substance inside a red container. Additionally, a black Taurus G3 was found concealed inside the vehicle. Mitchell was cited for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Carrying Concealed Weapon, No Operator’s License, and Careless and Reckless Driving. Mr. Rajauhn Mitchell was given a court date of April 8. Case closed by means other than arrest.

WADESBORO — At 1:19 p.m., Deputy Jackson responded to a residence on US Hwy. 52 North, in reference to a neighbor dispute. At the scene, Deputy Jackson found two females outside of their residences, with one stating that a male neighbor was banging on the wall of her home that she shares with him and shouting at her, “I’m going to kill you!”

She explained the incident stemmed from an earlier mail mishap, when she inadvertently opened a piece of her neighbor’s mail and then returned it to him. After speaking with the two ladies, Deputy Jackson next spoke with their male neighbor, who stated he believed the woman stole his mail. The neighbor denied banging on his female neighbor’s wall or threatening her. He did admit to having received a No Contact Order yesterday to leave his neighbor alone. Next, Deputy Jackson met with the female victim at the magistrate’s office where she obtained a warrant for Violation of Court Order. With warrant in hand, Deputies Jackson, Marsh, and King located Mr. James at his residence and took him before the magistrate, where he was served and placed in the Anson County Jail. Case closed by arrest.