ANSON COUNTY — Calling all Ansonians across the county far and wide, the BRLC has announced it is once again time to help save a life. The Red Cross Blood Drive is now at hand, and will be held in Anson County April 4 at the Burnsville Fire & Rescue Dept. The blood drive will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

We believe our blood drives are successful because you care. If you can not give, please tell someone or bring someone who can.

We cannot reach our goal of 30 donors without you and we can’t be a part of the solution without you. You can now go online and register with the Red Cross, not only saving you time, most of all you save lives. BRLC volunteers would like to thank all that have contributed, to helping this community become stronger together. Your support is needed.