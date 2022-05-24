WADESBORO — The results from Tuesday’s primary races are in.

Marilynn Bennett, 778 votes, and Judy Hamilton Little, 359 votes, were both elected to the Anson County Board of Education. Bennett was an incumbent candidate.

Gay Lookabill, who received 285 votes, was not re-elected to the Board of Education.

In the Democratic primary for the Anson County Board of Commissioners District 02, Priscilla Ann Little received 50.87% of the vote, totaling 233 votes. She will appear on the ballot as the Democratic nominee in the November election.

In statewide-races, Anson County mirrored the overall vote for the US Senate races.

U.S. Rep. Tedd Budd, a Trump endorsed candidate, won the 14-candidate Republican primary over former Gov. Pat McCrory and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, earning 497,813 votes.

In Anson County, Budd received 588 votes, 70.17% of the vote.

Former state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley dominated the Democratic field, earning 497,813 votes. Second place-candidate James L. Carr, Jr., received only 21,681 votes.

In Anson County, Beasley received 1,064 votes, 78.18% of the vote.