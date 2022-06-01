The NC Pre-Kindergarten program is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness for eligible four-year-old children. The child must be four years old on or before August 31st of the 2022 school year.

For parents seeking to prepare their children for success in a pre-kindergarten program, for transitioning to elementary school kindergarten, you may go to www.ansonchildren.org to print out the NC Pre-K application. You can also stop by the Anson County Partnership for Children to pick up an application. You may turn in the completed application Monday-Friday from 8:30 AM-12:00 PM or 1:00 PM-5:00 PM.

For questions or concerns please contact the Partnership at 704-694-4036.