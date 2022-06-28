The Rookie team from Anson Athletic Youth Association All Star team won the 2022 District 1 Tournament earlier this month. The team remained undefeated through the tournament until their championship game where they took one loss to a very talented Mt. Pleasant team but came back in Game 3 and won the District. By winning the district, the team won a bid to the 2022 NC Dixie Youth AA State Tournament in Winnabow, NC. The tournament starts July 8th and runs through July 13th.

The team of 12 players and 4 coaches, was chosen after the 2022 AAYA Spring Season was completed. The coaches drafted from 3 regular season teams. This year’s team has 7 members and 3 coaches that competed in the 2021 NC Dixie Youth AA State Tournament in Dunn, NC. They are excited for the opportunity to make appearances back to back at the state level.

If anyone would like to support the team’s efforts to attend their state championship, please reach out to one of the coaches or Anson Athletic Youth Association. All donations are tax deductible.