MORVEN — This summer, Dr. Masonya J. Bennett launched Parallel Cultures, Inc. with the first annual “Culture, Leadership and Knowledge” camp held between June 13-17, 2022 at Morven Elementary School.

Dr. Bennett of Morven, North Carolina, is the founder and president of Parallel Cultures, Inc., a registered 501c3 organization based in Morven, NC.

The organization’s mission aspires to illuminate new possibilities, enrich and broaden cultural awareness and global perspectives, and inspire a generation of successful global citizens. This mission was inspired by Dr. Bennett’s upbringing in her hometown of Morven, her educational background starting as a proud alumnus of Morven Elementary and Anson High, and her travels abroad in countries such as the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Haiti, and Colombia. Dr. Bennett was able to bring her experiences and knowledge as well as that of her colleagues and friends from institutions around the world to Morven.

The camp came to fruition under the guidance of Dr. Dionnya Pratt, Principal of Morven Elementary School. The camp was led by Dr. Bennett, Assistant Professor of Anthropology at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Ms. Semhal Hagos, Grant Manager and Public Information Officer at Washington D.C Mayor’s Office on African Affairs and Dr. Marwa Ghazali, W.E.B DuBois Fellow at The Hutchins Center for African and African American research at Harvard University.

Students from the local Morven community were intrigued and engaged by a range of cultural and leadership activities that centered world cultures, geography, media/technology, literature, language and arts. This exposure provided them a window to new global awareness and creative possibilities.

The week-long camp kicked off with guided paintings by Mr. Ryan Cureton of Monroe, N.C while Ms. Winnie Bennett led an interactive reading that taught students the symbolism and significance of quilts in southern African American culture. Dr. Aysha Preston and Jamil Bonnick of Silicon Valley, CA, introduced students to “UX Research and Design” and gave the students an opportunity to design their own “App” that focused on making lunchtime at MES more convenient. Dr. Marwa Ghazali from Egypt taught about ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics, guided students in creating their own Papyrus (ancient Egyptian paper) and painting their names in these ancient symbols. Ms. Semhal Hagos from Ethiopia and Dr. Bennett illuminated students’ understandings of history, culture and geography through interactive presentations on Africa and the Americas. Students were able to learn about and make connections between genres of music such as Salsa and Hip Hop and their African origins.

Alongside renowned music producer, Wendell Patrick, Harvard University fellow and Professor of Hip Hop at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, students learned to create beats and merge sounds to produce songs and “make a soundtrack” to the summer camp using their own voices. In addition, Officer Diondre Pratt of the Salisbury Police Department, and former professional athlete, provided a basketball clinic and discussion based on his basketball career abroad in Saudi Arabia and Bolivia. Lastly, Mr. Devonte Hinton provided health and wellness goods from Black Swan Health and Wellness Center, based in Charlotte, N.C. Students of Morven capped off their week by tasting a variety of foods from Africa and Latin America, inclusive of Sambusas (East Africa), Empanadas (Caribbean/Latin America), Pupusas (El Salvador), and Plantains (Africa and the Americas).

Numerous donors helped to make this possible. In particular, members of the Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Inc. assisted with providing daily snacks and lunches for students. The Anson County Partnership for Children and Ms. Winnie Bennett helped to send each student home with a free book. Cole Designs, LLC of Monroe, N.C and Ms. Sophia Pratt of Charlotte, provided free T-shirts for staff, students, and their families.

While Dr. Bennett currently lives in St. Louis, Missouri, she continues the legacy of her late grandmother, Mrs. Glennie Bennett and her late father as of recent, Mr. Nelson Bennett, who were extremely active and instrumental in bringing services and recreational activities to the Morven community. Dr. Bennett hopes to continue their legacy and work in the town of Morven and the county of Anson. She believes that Parallel Cultures’ “Culture, Leadership and Knowledge” Camp is only the beginning of this venture.

