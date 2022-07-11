LILESVILLE — Elizabeth Pee Dee Baptist Church will honor hometown servant leaders during their Homecoming service on Sunday, August 14.

Affectionately called “Anson County Beacons” the honorees includes Ms. Winnie Margaret Brown, customer service representative; Mr. Chesley Greene, entrepreneur; Dr. Bobbie Little, vice chairperson of school board; Rev. Michael McLeod, educator/minister; Mrs. Garleatha Pratt, customer service representative, Mr. Thedis Spencer, chief of police, Mrs. Vancine Sturdivant, Board of County Commissioners; Mrs. Barbara A. Thomas, Assistant Deputy Clerk for Superior Court, and Mr. Weaver Thomas, Magistrate Chief Court Judge.

“service is often a thankless job as people take for granted that someone will always be there to provide the resources, goods and services we need,” states a press release. “During the pandemic, several public servants did even more to ensure the safety of our community, strengthen human services, ensure our children continued their education, care for our senior citizens, and take care of our spiritual needs during a time of uncertainty and constant change.”

The recognition ceremony will take place immediately following the 11:00 a.m. worship service. The church is located at 4635 Hailey’s Ferry Road in Lilesville.