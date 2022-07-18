This July, Anson Athletic Youth Association was well-represented at the Dixie Youth State Tournaments, with three of their All-Star teams qualifying for the event which ran from July 8-13.

“I think it is a great opportunity to showcase our kids and our program,” said Eric Howell, president of the AAYA. “AAYA strives to provide positive experiences for Anson County youth, and this is just another example of that.”

The AAYA Rookies, a team of boys eight years and younger, won their district tournament to qualify for the state tournament in Winnabow, NC.

The Rookie team was the last undefeated team in the state tournament bracket and were the NC State Dixie Youth Runner-Ups. Kyle Eudy managed the AAYA Rookies with assistant coaches Trent Sheppard, Neal Conklin, and Brian Allen.

“It was an absolute joy and privilege to coach this group of players,” Eudy said. They are truly special young men. They have talent, toughness, and, most importantly, a lot of heart. The future is bright for these boys. I don’t believe this is the last time you’ll hear of their success on the ball field.”

The AAYA Minors, composed of eleven boys ten years and younger, beat out North Stanly in their district tournament to qualify for their state tournament in Dunn, NC. David Conklin managed the AAYA Minors with assistant coaches Ashley Ratliff, Anthony Taylor, and Neal Conklin.

The twelve years old and younger team, AAYA Ozone, also qualified for the state tournament by beating other Division II teams in their district tournament. The group, like the others, was challenged with rain delays throughout the tournament. The Dixie Youth Association presented the Ozone team with the Sportsmanship Award for their excellent showing and support of others.

“To have three teams make it to the state doesn’t happen without kids that have heart and grit, without parents that make sacrifices to get them to practices, or without a community that pours into the program. We thank everyone who volunteered, donated, and supported AAYA throughout their regular and all-star season play. We certainly could not have made this experience happen without the financial support of our community,” says Kelly Sheppard, a member of the AAYA Board.

Sign-ups for the Fall Season are now open. Register online at Anson Athletic Youth Association (sportngin.com). The registration closed on August 7th. If you are interested in coaching or sponsoring a team, please get in touch with Eric Howell at ejhowell@48@hotmail.com.