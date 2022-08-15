As Mrs. Mary Agnes Crump Shankle sits and relaxes on Sundays afternoons, she quietly remembers the days when she was much younger.

She is still young at heart, but as we move forward, we are not as fast or as quick. Mrs. Shankle is the widow of the late George Shankle.

As we sat and listened, she took time to share her past memories, which was a pleasure.

She is a long time residence of the Egg Town Community of Anson County. This small community and store once was known as the former John and Fred Randall Store. The little quaint general store no longer operates. It serves as a historical site at the intersection of Randall Rd and John Davis Rd.

Local neighbors, years ago, would gather to talk with each other at the little store. Community people would buy, sell and trade eggs plus other items as well. I was told that is how Egg Town got its names. She enjoys living, going to church and spending days with her children, friends and local neighbors.

Agnes spoke of the days she attended the Ansonville School. The year she graduated was April 4th, 1947. Students only went as far as the 11th grade at that time. There were 13 girls and one boy to graduate along with her.

Three teachers, she recalled, were Ruth Bennett, Marie Meyers and Mrs. Bullock. Some of the games children played then were shooting marbles and Ring around the Roses, to the best of her remembrance.

In 1945 her husband, George was drafted into the US Army at a very young age. She said he would say that he was “drug into the army.” He fought in World War II. He passed away in 1995.

The Shankles had 4 children. Their names were George D. Shankle Jr., Edward Bruce Shankle, Jennie Marie and Mary Agnes. Mr. Agnes have lived in what she called the home place since 1947.