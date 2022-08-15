POLKTON — The Evangelistic Outreach Center (EOC) Church is inviting the public to three nights of revival services, all starting at 7:00 p.m.

The three dates are August 29, August 31, and September 2.

In keeping with CDC and public health, the revival services will be held on alternate days to allow for cleaning and sanitization of EOC premises as a preventative measure to mitigate the spread of germs and viruses. Masks are required to to a part of the worship service experience.

“God is seeking truth from those that call themselves Christians,” states a press release from EOC Pastor Paulette Cash. “We are excited and hope that you will be in attendance.”

Scripture Reference John 4:23-24 – “But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the father in spirit and truth, for the father seeketh such to worship him. God is a spirit: and they that worship him must worship in spirit and in truth.”