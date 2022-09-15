LILESVILLE — Pee Dee Electric is proud to award the Wadesboro Rotary Club Planetarium and Science Center with the CoBank/Pee Dee Electric “Sharing Success” matching grant.

The Wadesboro Rotary Club Planetarium and Science Center will receive two checks totaling $18,000 – $9,000 from Pee Dee Electric and $9,000 from CoBank to update the technology in the hands-on science lab. “The current smartboard is over 10 years old and lacks the technology to present clear and vivid pictures for our students,” stated Wendy Efird, Planetarium Director.

The Rotary Planetarium and Science Center provides science activities concentrating on the NC State Essentials. While visiting the planetarium, students investigate all areas of the sciences. Students dissect specimens, operate science lab equipment, care for live animals, and explore the night sky in the planetarium.

“On behalf of the Rotary Planetarium and Science Center, I would like to thank Pee Dee Electric and CoBank for the Sharing Success Program and their contribution and support to our community. This new technology will benefit and serve students of Anson County for years to come, said Wendy Efird.”

The Sharing Success grant opportunity is a joint grant in partnership with CoBank, a national cooperative bank. The matching grant program is designed to support individual communities across the country. “Thanks to CoBank and our board of directors, the Sharing Success Grant allows Pee Dee Electric to give back to the communities we serve,” said Pee Dee Electric CEO Donnie Spivey.

Pee Dee Electric is a not-for-profit cooperative whose goal is to provide reliable, dependable electric service for its members while focusing on value, quality customer service, and enhancing life in the communities we serve. Pee Dee’s service area consists of Anson, Montgomery, Moore, Richmond, Scotland, Stanly, and Union counties. For more information about Pee Dee Electric, please visit www.pdemc.com