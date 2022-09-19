POLKTON — Burnsville Reading & Learning Center will sponsor their 11th annual God Glorious Charity Ride on Sept. 24.

All motorcyclists, Jeep and Sling Shot riders and car and truck enthusiasts are all welcome. Antique and classic car owners are asked to register in the 2nd annual car show.

The fire department will assist with parking for the event.

Opening Ceremony for the charity ride will start at 9:30 a.m., with the parade leaving BRLC at 11:00 a.m. The parade will conclude at BRLC at 1:30 p.m. followed by lunch.

BRLC offers year-round educational children’s programming, emergency food pantry and community outreach. This event helps BRLC continue serving low-income families.

BRLC is located at 13349 HWY. 742 N. Polkton.