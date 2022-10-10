ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged two individuals illegal firearm and drug possession.

Leon Malik Zeigler, 24, of Hamlet, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, carrying a concealed weapon and was served with an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Thomas Jaree Bloomfield, 25, of Rockingham, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana.

On Friday, Oct. 7, a patrol deputy observed a Dodge Charge traveling with no taillights. Zeigler’s information was run and it revealed that he had a suspended license.

When Zeigler was asked to step out of his vehicle, a deputy noticed that a handgun was sticking out from under his seat.

When Bloomfield was asked to exit the vehicle, the deputy noticed that he had been sitting on top of a handgun.

Both suspects were processed into the Richmond County Jail.