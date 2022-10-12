Hopewell United Methodist Church and several other churches located in Anson County have partnered with the Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center to host the first-ever Feel The BURN-sville fundraiser on October 15th at 9:00 am.

The 5k or 1k walk/run fundraiser will provide families in need with a Thanksgiving meal.

The Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center has fed families for more than five years through Thanksgiving baskets/boxes donated by local churches in the community. The center also provides food to approximately 40 families every Wednesday through its emergency pantry.

Carol Smith, Volunteer Director of the BRLC, feels that the fundraiser is a great way to provide food assistance to others in the community during the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Every year we send out letters to different churches and organizations to provide Thanksgiving baskets/boxes that contains diverse traditional Thanksgiving food items including turkey, dressing, beans, candy yams and oil to low-income families or families going through a crisis to ensure they have a Thanksgiving dinner,” she said. “Last year we served approximately 65 families that totaled about 200 individuals and we hope to assist even more families this year,” she added.

Patrick Ledford, pastor of Hopewell United Methodist Church, and his church members wanted to assist the center with providing families with a Thanksgiving meal.

“This is just another great way to help others who are in need within the community so they can enjoy Thanksgiving with their families,” he says.

Registration ends on October 14 at 11:59 p.m.

The fundraiser will be held at Hopewell United Methodist Church located at 1715 Hopewell Church Road in Peachland. All ages are welcome to participate in the event.

Other churches that have also partnered with the center include Glorious Integrity Deliverance Ministries, Fairview Church of God, New Home Baptist Church, Poplar Spring Baptist Church, Cedar Grove Baptist Church and Brown Creek Baptist Church.

To obtain information about being a receiving family of a Thanksgiving basket/box or the requirements to receive goods from the emergency pantry contact Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center at (704) 826-8737 on Monday’s and Tuesday’s between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. and on Wednesday’s between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

Contact Reverend Patrick Ledford at josephpledford@gmail.com for questions about the fundraiser.

Reach Iris Hunter at irisfreelancejournalist@gmail.com