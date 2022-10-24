ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged three individuals following a violent robbery where two shots were fired.

On Sunday, Oct. 22, deputies responded to a residence on Church Street in East Rockingham in reference to a potential robbery.

The victim stated that a female knocked on his door and asked for a ride. When the victim opened his door, two males rushed him.

According to a press release, the two males began hitting the victim and demanded money. They stole $600 in cash, a laptop computer, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.

Investigators collected shell casings where the suspects fired two rounds during the robbery.

The female who initially knocked on the door was identified as Amy Lynn Parker Smith, 42, of Rockingham.

Boyce Edward Harrington, 35, and Coray Austin Griffin, 24, were identified by police. A juvenile female was also identified as a suspect.

All three suspects were located and arrested at a Rockingham motel.

Smith was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering to terrorize, conspiracy to commit robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, larceny of a firearm and was served with outstanding warrants from Montgomery and Moore County.

Harrington and Griffin were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering to terrorize, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny of a firearm and assault with a deadly weapon.

All three suspects were processed into the Richmond County Jail under a $100,000 bond.