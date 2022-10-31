New owners usher in another era at the Rock

ROCKINGHAM — With a solid core of established events already in place including the NMCA/NMRA All-Star Nationals, Mopars at The Rock and the Super Chevy Show, Al Gennarelli and Dan Van Horn are anxious to assume ownership and put their own distinctive stamp on historic Rockingham Dragway.

On Sunday, Gennarelli, Van Horn and departing owner Steve Earwood jointly announced an abbreviated 2023 schedule for the track that includes the aforementioned events along with a trio of Dig or Die no prep races, an NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event and a pair of Rudy’s Diesel Truck Jams.

The new owners, who take over on Monday, Oct. 31, currently are negotiating with other sanctioning bodies and individuals to secure additional events.

Gennarelli, CEO the past 24 years of Gennarelli Concrete LLC now based in Gates, N.C., and Van Horn, who distinguished himself as both a military and civilian air traffic controller before creating the Modern Street Hemi Shootout series he has managed the last 14 years from his home in Stafford, Va., are just the third owners of the 54-year-old track since it opened in 1979.

“With Dan and Al taking over, I believe the track’s future is secure and I believe it will continue to serve as Richmond County’s principal entertainment venue and visitor destination,” Earwood said. “It was especially important to me to sell to ‘car guys’ and I don’t think I could’ve have found a better pair.”

Earwood, who was National Media Relations Director for the California-based NHRA before his purchase of Rockingham in 1992, will remain marginally involved in track operations the next two years as a consultant to the owners.

2023 Rockingham Dragway Schedule

March 24-15 — Dig or Die Spring

March 26 — Import Faceoff

April 8 — 32nd Mopars at The Rock

April 13-16 — NMCA All Star Nationals

April 21-22 — Rudy’s Spring Diesel Truck Jam

May 7 — Apple Chill Festival

May 19-21 — Modern Street Hemi Shootout

May 27-29 — “Big John” Leviner Memorial Bracket Races

June 3 — Rugged Maniacs (obstacle course event)

July 21-22 — Dig or Die Summer

September 16-17 — Super Chevy Show

September 20 — Hot Rod Drag Week

October 6-7 — Rudy’s Fall Diesel Truck Jam

October 19-22 — NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series

December 1-2 — Dig or Die Winter