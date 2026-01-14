WADESBORO – The Anson High School JROTC program is quietly making a meaningful impact on both its students and the wider community, emphasizing leadership, service, and personal growth while meeting cadets where they are.

Led by Sgt. Small, the program currently serves 73 cadets, bringing together students from diverse backgrounds and providing opportunities for leadership development, academic competition, and community involvement. While JROTC is often associated with structure and discipline, Sgt. Small says the program at Anson High has taken a broader approach, one that recognizes the challenges students face both inside and outside the classroom.

Throughout the year, Anson High JROTC cadets have been highly visible in the community. They have served as color guard for all home football and basketball games and participated in several local parades, including the Ansonville parade, Christmas parade, and MLK parade. Cadets have also supported the Morven Elementary School Veterans Day Ceremony and took part in the National Wreaths Across America Day, honoring fallen service members through ceremonial duties and service.

Beyond ceremonial roles, cadets have volunteered at community events such as Pilgrim Pride and Compass Rose, assisting with event setup, operations, and activities. These service opportunities reflect the program’s emphasis on civic responsibility and building meaningful connections with Anson County.

One of the program’s most notable accomplishments this year came at the national level. Two Anson High JROTC teams competed in the JROTC Leadership & Academic Bowl (JLAB) against 21 schools nationwide, placing fifth and sixth overall and advancing to the second round of competition. It marked the first time in several years the program has advanced to that level. JLAB tests cadets on leadership knowledge and academic skills aligned with ACT-style material, supporting college and career readiness.

While achievements and events are important, Sgt. Small says the heart of the program lies in student growth. Many cadets are balancing academic responsibilities alongside challenges outside of school, and the program has made intentional efforts to focus on mentorship, accountability, and teamwork.

The program also partners with community leaders to support student well-being, including dedicating time for mental health awareness and open discussion. Sgt. Small believes addressing these needs is essential to building confident, disciplined leaders. “It’s not just about the curriculum,” he said. “If students don’t feel supported, they can’t grow.”

Through structure, service, and mentorship, the Anson High JROTC program is helping cadets develop confidence, responsibility, and leadership skills that extend far beyond the classroom. Together, these young leaders are strengthening their school and community; one event, one lesson, and one step at a time.

