Black History Month began as an effort to address the exclusion of Black Americans from the teaching and study of United States history. Its origins can be traced to historian Carter G. Woodson, whose work focused on documenting and preserving Black life, culture and achievement at a time when they were absent from mainstream historical studies.

Woodson was born in 1875 in Virginia to parents who had been enslaved. He worked in coal mines as a teenager and did not attend high school until his late teens. Despite these obstacles, he pursued higher education and earned a doctorate in history from Harvard University in 1912, becoming one of the first Black Americans to do so. While studying history, Woodson observed that Black people were rarely included in historical scholarship except in limited or distorted ways.

In response, Woodson dedicated his career to expanding the study of Black history. In 1915, he co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, an organization created to research, document and promote the history of Black Americans. The following year, he established The Journal of Negro History, which published scholarly work that was often excluded from academic institutions and publications.

In 1926, Woodson introduced Negro History Week. He selected the second week of February because it coincided with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass, figures already recognized in Black communities. The observance was designed to encourage schools, churches and civic organizations to dedicate time to teaching Black history in a structured and intentional way.

Negro History Week quickly gained support, particularly within Black educational institutions. Teachers developed lesson plans, organizations hosted lectures and events, and newspapers published materials highlighting Black contributions in fields such as politics, science, literature and the arts. The annual observance became a consistent part of community and educational life throughout the early and mid-twentieth century.

As interest in Black history expanded, so did calls for broader recognition. During the 1960s, the civil rights movement and the development of Black studies programs increased attention to the importance of teaching Black history beyond a single week. Student groups and educators at colleges and universities began extending the observance to a full month.

In 1976, Black History Month received federal recognition. President Gerald Ford issued a statement encouraging Americans to recognize the contributions of Black citizens throughout the nation’s history. February was formally designated as Black History Month, aligning with the timing of the original Negro History Week.

Since that time, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, the successor to Woodson’s original organization, has selected a theme for each observance. Themes are intended to guide educational programming and public discussion about specific aspects of Black history and culture. This practice helps focus attention on particular areas of study or reflection during the month.

The theme for Black History Month 2026 is “A Century of Black History Commemorations.” The theme marks the 100th anniversary of the first Negro History Week and reflects on the evolution and impact of national commemorations of Black history over the past century. It highlights how these observances have shaped both the study of Black history and its place within American society.

Local organizations continue to observe Black History Month through educational events. In Richmond County, the Hamlet Senior Center is marking Black History Month with a series of events featuring guest speakers each Monday in February. Programs are scheduled for 12:30 p.m., except for Feb. 9, when the event will begin at noon to accommodate two speakers. Jeremy McKenzie and Mary Ann Gibson are scheduled to speak Feb. 9. Edward Ashe will present Feb. 16, and Jennifer Watkins will close out the month on Feb. 23.

Although Black History Month became a nationally recognized observance, Woodson had emphasized that Black history should not be limited to a specific time period. He believed that the history of Black Americans was vital to the history of the United States and should be discussed year-round.