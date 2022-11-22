Mr. Asciutto’s marketing class was proud to present Ms. Ratliff, Ms. Pratt, Ms. Delano, and the rest of the AHS nutrition staff with shirts they designed and created this week. Students teamed up with nutrition staff to come up with branding, including a new slogan, for the cafeteria. Photo courtesy of Anson High School

Mr. Asciutto’s marketing class was proud to present Ms. Ratliff, Ms. Pratt, Ms. Delano, and the rest of the AHS nutrition staff with shirts they designed and created this week. Students teamed up with nutrition staff to come up with branding, including a new slogan, for the cafeteria.

Photo courtesy of Anson High School

Mr. Asciutto’s marketing class was proud to present Ms. Ratliff, Ms. Pratt, Ms. Delano, and the rest of the AHS nutrition staff with shirts they designed and created this week. Students teamed up with nutrition staff to come up with branding, including a new slogan, for the cafeteria.