Consideration for Mr. No Shoulders Some readers may (understandably) get tired of my “leave the leaves” mantra. On the other hand, most people enjoy songbirds and butterflies, for example, and are willing to make some changes to support their survival. Not every wild creature is so charismatic and appealing. Let’s take, for example, rattlesnakes.

John Hood | Gas-tax hike is a non-starter RALEIGH — As North Carolina keeps growing, so will the need for our governments to ensure the adequate provision of an essential service: mobility. As they tackle the problem, policymakers need to keep two facts in mind.

Tom Campbell | Gracious winners Just when you thought that politics – and those who participate in it – couldn’t sink any lower, along comes Kevin McCarthy, the man who wants to be the next Speaker of the House in Washington. Before all the midterm votes were counted and certified McCarthy appeared on Fox news boasting, “We have fired Nancy Pelosi.”

Marketing for success Mr. Asciutto’s marketing class was proud to present Ms. Ratliff, Ms. Pratt, Ms. Delano, and the rest of the AHS nutrition staff with shirts they designed and created this week. Students teamed up with nutrition staff to come up with branding, including a new slogan, for the cafeteria.

United Methodists meet to approve disaffiliations FAYETTEVILLE — Representatives from local United Methodist churches in eastern North Carolina met Saturday, Nov. 19, at Methodist University for a Special Called Annual Conference to receive requests and ratify disaffiliation for 249 churches. Bishop Leonard E. Fairley, the episcopal leader, presided over the conference.

Bo Wagner | The contest for ‘Most Ironic Statement Ever’ is officially over “Now more than ever, we’re short of workers, we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to. The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the DREAMers and – all of them. Cause our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million, or however many undocumented immigrants.”

New partnership creates way to Wingate for RCC graduates Associate-degree graduates of Richmond Community College can earn a bachelor’s at Wingate University for $2,500 per year or less, thanks to a new partnership between the two institutions. The Gateway Scholarship was announced today by Wingate University President Dr. Rhett Brown and Richmond Community College President Dr. Dale McInnis.

Tom Campbell | The silent majority that shouted The post-election postmortems are still trying to sort it out. The midterm elections were supposed to be a Republican rout. The Republicans were the ones routed and the finger pointing as to who to blame has ramped up. The former president accepts no responsibility, even though many in his own party lay much of the blame at his feet. And this time when he announced he’s running for president there aren’t so many genuflecting in obeyance as before. A radio interviewer asked my opinion as to why Republicans had such a bad election.

Remembering respected community leader Harvey Hamilton Leavitt III WADESBORO — Harvey Hamilton Leavitt III, 63, a third-generation funeral director of Leavitt Funeral Home and active Wadesboro community member, passed away on Monday, Oct. 31.

Thomas Mills | Younger voters and younger writers Over the weekend, a spat erupted on Twitter between veteran political operatives and two opinion writers at the McClatchy papers in the state. Ford Porter, communications director for Governor Cooper and Dallas Woodhouse, former executive director of the North Carolina GOP, both questioned the experience of Sara Pequeño and Paige Masten, two twenty-somethings who write for the opinion pages of the News & Observerand Charlotte Observer, to be writing serious political analysis. I understand what Porter and Woodhouse are saying, but I think their criticisms are misguided and a bit short-sighted. They would probably do better to listen to what these writers are saying than just criticizing their takes.