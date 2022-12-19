All together, over $1,500 in gifts, cash, and prizes were distributed at the Community Christmas Blessing at Harvest Ministries.

WADESBORO — As the crowd of over 500 people poured into the auditorium of Harvest Ministries Outreach Center on Sunday December 18th, the annual Community Christmas Blessing event the spirit and sounds of the Holiday filled the room. Lead Pastor Steve Adams shared an encouraging and uplifting sermon entitled “WITH US,” where 18 people made a decision to dedicate their lives to Christ!

Harvest founding Pastor Tim Adams shared, “Of all of the many outreaches that Harvest has been blessed to be a part of all year — this is the greatest of the year, to know that so many people contributed and came together to make Christmas possible for others – is truly what being a Christian is all about. It’s a wonderful day where all people, all denominations, all races, and all situations come together in the spirit of giving.”

Every child in attendance left with two brand new Christmas presents, while many adults left with cash, and many other great give-a-ways. Prizes included three months of utilities being paid courtesy of Harvest, over $500 in cash, hundreds of dollars in gift cards and prizes. All together, over $1,500 in gifts, cash, and prizes were distributed. One child left with a brand new Nintendo Switch gaming system.

Lead Pastor of Harvest Steve Adams said, “This is why we are here, to serve God, and serve others. This day could not be possible without the generosity and partnerships of so many people across Anson and surrounding counties. We are grateful for every person who donated online, brought toys and gifts, or simply showed up!”

After the event, Harvest partnered with neighboring CityReach Community Center to provide refreshments, gift bags for families, and free pictures with Santa.

Harvest Ministries Outreach Center would like to thank the many volunteers, organizers, community partners, churches, and others who made this year’s event possible.

“This was one of our greatest years of financial contributions,” Pastor Steve added. “To have this many community leaders, businesses, and individuals donate and give, shows the confidence, faith, and trust locals have in the outreach of Community Christmas Blessing.”

For more information on the programs and outreach efforts of Harvest visit www.harvestmin.com or call Adams at 704-695-2879.

“A huge crowd is great, the presents for children is wonderful, and people loving and blessing others is truly what Christmas is supposed to be, and to know that 18 people prayed to have Jesus Christ change their life, simply was the exclamation point on an awesome day!” said Pastor Steve. “Finding eternal life in Christ is the greatest GIFT EXCHANGE.”

A special thanks to:

Leavitt Funeral Home

Mayor Bill Thacker

Lady Bug Restaurant

Huntley Oil

Smith Funeral Home

Key Sponsor: The Express Newspaper

C&M Auto

Wadesboro Lumber

Key Sponsors: Poisson Poisson / Bower

Commissioner Vancine Sturdivant — Anson Toys for Tots

Anson County Homes of Hope

The Leadership and Congregation of Harvest Ministries for their continued heart to serve people with the love of Christ.. not just in words.. but in Action!

The Congregation of Harvest Ministries for their continued giving and compassion for Anson County and its citizens. For the past 23 years- Harvest Ministries and its folks have been

“Finding Needs and Filing them and Finding Hurts and healing them.”