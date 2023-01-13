LAURINBURG — On Sunday, Jan. 15 at 4:00 p.m., the Scotland County NAACP Youth is hosting its 24th MLK, Jr. Celebration at St. Andrews University in the Avinger Auditorium.

Guest speaker will be civil rights activist, politician, commentator and Civil War curator Dr. Frank Smith Jr. There will be a focus on saluting our forgotten soldiers.

Dr. Frank Smith, Jr., Ph.D., during his four elected terms with the District Council of Washington, D.C., laid the basic groundwork to establish a national memorial for African-American troops who served in the Civil War.

Fulfilling a lifelong dream to honor African-Americans who fought for freedom as USCT, he oversaw the dedication of the African-American Civil War Memorial in July 1998.

Music will be performed by Voices of Unity, Dontrell Briggs and Teresa Pemberton McLean at the event.