PEACHLAND — On Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, narcotic detectives, deputies and NCSBI conducted a search warrant at 253 Passaic St. Peachland NC, 28133.
This search warrant resulted in a seizure of over 2.5 ounces of cocaine, one ounce of marijuana and three firearms.
Investigators charged Cedrick Obrian Little, owner of the residence. Mr. Little was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine and marijuana, trafficking cocaine and various other charges. Mr. Little was placed in the Anson County Jail under a $200,000 secured bond with an initial court date of Feb 24, 2023.