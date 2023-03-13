Tom Campbell | What took so long? When the Affordable Care Act was passed it contained an option for states to extend Medicaid coverage to adults with an income up to 133 percent of the federal poverty level, beginning in January 2104. To date 39 states have adopted the expansion, which provides for the federal government to pay 90 percent of the costs to enroll new recipients, with the states responsible for the other 10 percent.

John Hood | Labor participation is falling again RALEIGH — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics just released its latest jobs report for North Carolina and the rest of the country. As usual, the report contained a mixture of good news and bad.

Free Community Health & Wellness Fair set for April 1 at Monroe Middle MONROE — Area families can access health screenings, pick up some gently used clothing, take part in a fitness class, get tips on how to stay well and more at the Community Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 1. The event, which includes Kids Zone activities and a hot dog lunch, is free and open to the public. It is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monroe Middle School at 601 E. Sunset Drive in Monroe.

Rockingham Speedway and Dragway kick into gear their seasons Monster thrills and entertainment returned to both the Rockingham Speedway and Dragway this weekend. Both venues have a jam-packed schedule of events for the upcoming year.

Bo Wagner | Grow your garden wisely The Wagner vegetable garden has been a constantly evolving labor of love over many years. Even back as a pretty young kid, I was gardening, mostly things like tomatoes and cucumbers and peppers. Back then, my soil was a really fantastic mixture of dark dirt, horse manure, and ashes from the fireplace. Honestly, that mixture produced some amazing tomatoes especially.

Smoke on the Mountain indeed “Jump out of your chair funny” WADESBORO — “This show is jump out of your chair funny,” Director and Actor Tommy Wooten described the musical comedy, “Smoke on the Mountain.”

Gun-toting Rockingham woman arrested after car chase ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged a woman who led deputies on a pursuit and then fled on foot while holding a gun.

Curing blindness globally SOUTHERN PINES — In late February 2020, Anna Fakadej, M.D., a Cataract Specialist at Carolina Eye Associates, was scheduled to travel to Ethiopia to perform pro-bono eye surgeries and treat patients in underdeveloped areas.