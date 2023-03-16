MONROE — Area families can access health screenings, pick up some gently used clothing, take part in a fitness class, get tips on how to stay well and more at the Community Health & Wellness Fair on Saturday, April 1. The event, which includes Kids Zone activities and a hot dog lunch, is free and open to the public. It is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Monroe Middle School at 601 E. Sunset Drive in Monroe.

The fair is hosted by Heart for Monroe, Wingate University and the Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with so many community organizations to bring multiple services and activities together under one roof,” says Dr. Lisa Dinkins, a pharmacy professor at Wingate and the University’s Director of Community Health Outreach. “Our pharmacy, physician assistant, occupational therapy, nursing and public health students and faculty members will join medical providers from the community to offer a number of screenings and educational exhibits, not to mention fun activities and door prizes.”

This is the second community-wide health fair organized by Wingate, Heart for Monroe and the Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle (in partnership with Atrium Health). A similar event in November 2019 drew a crowd of roughly 700.

On April 1, dozens of nonprofit organizations will be on hand to share information and provide services, including The Closet, a popular Heart for Monroe ministry that provides free clothing for adults and children. While parents peruse clothing items at one end of the gym, children can enjoy fun and educational activities at the other. And families can take part in fitness classes in the gym as well.

Monroe Middle’s cafeteria will be filled with exhibits, and participants can sample healthy foods prepared by members of the Union County Cooperative Extension as they visit. Throughout the day, door prizes, including grocery gift certificates and gym memberships, will be awarded.

To find out more about the health fair, visit the Wingate.edu website and search Community Health & Wellness, or contact Lisa Dinkins by emailing l.dinkins@wingate.edu or calling 703-233-8348.