Burnsville R & L Center Director and volunteers recently were awarded words of congratulation.

The plaque expresses the outstanding works of accomplishments made by the Anson Men in Action group to honor the BRLC.

This newly formed group of African American Men desire to be the change that is needed in Anson County.

The group consist of Rev. Joshua Ellerbe, Mr. Jewel Brewer, Mr. Garrett Snuggs, Mr. John Liles, Mr. Jessie Campbell, and Mr. Darrell Simon.