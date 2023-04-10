WADESBORO — Burnsville R&L Center volunteers Mitchelle Sarno, Alton Jackson David Perry, Shelia Baucom, Mitchell Kiser and director Carol Smith collaborated withBurnsville Fire & Rescue Department volunteers to host their fyear Red Cross Blood Drive together.

The goal set for this this drive was to collect 15 pints and 17 pints were collected. Praise goes to Mitchelle Sarno and others that work faithfully to get the word out in the community.

This is a good way to help save lives and help others that are in need of the Red Cross support.

Speaking on behalf of BRLC and this community, together we can and will continue to light the paths for each other. Each one of us has value no matter what it seem likes, looks like or even feels like, we truly need each other. Thanks to each one that donated to the recent Red Cross Blood Drive. Whether it was snacks, juices, moving and arranging furniture, greeting each donor and others as they came in to register or just gave a big or small smile. It took each one to help make this great event work the community.