April 20, 2023
RENO, Nev — James Fairley of Rockingham, North Carolina, and David Farmer of Hamlet, North Carolina, have worked well together on the lanes at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, and they showcased that chemistry Wednesday on the way to the lead in Standard Doubles at the 2023 event.
April 17, 2023
LAUREL HILL — As the sun was setting on April 13, 2023, things were just getting started at the corner of Marston and McFarland Roads deep in the Scotland County countryside. The dulcet twang of banjoes, fiddles, guitars, and mandolins anchored by the low notes of an upright bass drifted through the twilight at the 24th annual opening of the Pickin’ Shed.
April 17, 2023
What do the late Mildred “Mama Dip” Council and Vivian Howard have in common?
April 17, 2023
Sheriff Scott Howell stopped by Anson Communications last week to express his thanks and appreciations for the 24/7 that telecommunicators do for our county.
April 17, 2023
RALEIGH — North Carolina has long been a political battleground — but the shape of that battlefield has changed significantly over time.
April 13, 2023
MONROE — South Piedmont Community College welcomes four new Board of Trustees members following appointments from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Anson County Board of Education.
April 13, 2023
WADESBORO — Mr. and Mrs. Chris Merriam and children prepared and served lunch for guests. Their daughter, Aayliah, read the funeral program that provided information of her great, great, great grandfather, Thomas Broadway. Her brother CJ spoke loud and clear during the welcome address. Neither her or her brother CJ had the opportunity to meet him. She was delighted to know that he was such a kind, caring and outstanding man, who once lived in the Burnsville community. He attended the Poplar Spring Baptist Church as a faithful and devoted member years ago.
April 12, 2023
WADESBORO — On April 15th from 1pm to 4pm at Wadesboro Park located at 1000 Gatewood Road, Tasha Coleman, a volunteer at The Caraway Foundation, will be hosting the third annual “Sons Need Their Fathers” Health Fair and Memory Lap Fundraiser.
April 12, 2023
RALEIGH — The three most-trusted social institutions in North Carolina are the military, the police, and small business. Make of that what you will. I made the following column.
April 11, 2023
Right up front, please allow me to spell out what I already alluded to in the title of this column; there will be nothing unkind in it. Nor will I wade into politics. As a person with both a heart for young people and extensive expertise on youth issues (meaning I have already been through youth; been there, done that, survived it all, got the t-shirt), my only goal in this writing is to help kids who are facing monumental issues.
April 10, 2023
HAMLET — Dr. Al Covington was granted Trustee Emeritus status on Tuesday with the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees after 12 years of continuous service on the board.
April 10, 2023
RALEIGH – It is no secret that North Carolina is the best state to do business. In 2022, North Carolina welcomed 151 business recruitment, development, and expansion projects, for 28,690 new jobs and more than $19 billion in capital investment. Two of those were the biggest economic development projects the state has ever seen. Vietnamese electric vehicle and battery company VinFast announced 7,500 jobs with a $4 billion investment in Chatham County, making it the largest economic development project in the state’s history. Home-grown semiconductor manufacturer Wolfspeed announced 1,800 jobs with a $5 billion investment in Siler City, North Carolina, making it the largest capital investment for an economic development project in the state’s history.