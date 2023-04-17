Local bowlers take lead in Bowling Open Championships in Nevada RENO, Nev — James Fairley of Rockingham, North Carolina, and David Farmer of Hamlet, North Carolina, have worked well together on the lanes at the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships, and they showcased that chemistry Wednesday on the way to the lead in Standard Doubles at the 2023 event.

The pickin’ shed opens for season LAUREL HILL — As the sun was setting on April 13, 2023, things were just getting started at the corner of Marston and McFarland Roads deep in the Scotland County countryside. The dulcet twang of banjoes, fiddles, guitars, and mandolins anchored by the low notes of an upright bass drifted through the twilight at the 24th annual opening of the Pickin’ Shed.

Thanking our telecommunicators Sheriff Scott Howell stopped by Anson Communications last week to express his thanks and appreciations for the 24/7 that telecommunicators do for our county.

John Hood | Suburban surge drove GOP success RALEIGH — North Carolina has long been a political battleground — but the shape of that battlefield has changed significantly over time.

South Piedmont Community College welcomes four new Board of Trustee members MONROE — South Piedmont Community College welcomes four new Board of Trustees members following appointments from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the Anson County Board of Education.

Remembering and learning my history WADESBORO — Mr. and Mrs. Chris Merriam and children prepared and served lunch for guests. Their daughter, Aayliah, read the funeral program that provided information of her great, great, great grandfather, Thomas Broadway. Her brother CJ spoke loud and clear during the welcome address. Neither her or her brother CJ had the opportunity to meet him. She was delighted to know that he was such a kind, caring and outstanding man, who once lived in the Burnsville community. He attended the Poplar Spring Baptist Church as a faithful and devoted member years ago.

“Sons Need Their Fathers” event returns this Saturday WADESBORO — On April 15th from 1pm to 4pm at Wadesboro Park located at 1000 Gatewood Road, Tasha Coleman, a volunteer at The Caraway Foundation, will be hosting the third annual “Sons Need Their Fathers” Health Fair and Memory Lap Fundraiser.

John Hood | Few institutions inspire public trust RALEIGH — The three most-trusted social institutions in North Carolina are the military, the police, and small business. Make of that what you will. I made the following column.

Bo Wagner | Kind words to kids confused about gender Right up front, please allow me to spell out what I already alluded to in the title of this column; there will be nothing unkind in it. Nor will I wade into politics. As a person with both a heart for young people and extensive expertise on youth issues (meaning I have already been through youth; been there, done that, survived it all, got the t-shirt), my only goal in this writing is to help kids who are facing monumental issues.

Covington granted Trustee Emeritus status with RCC Board HAMLET — Dr. Al Covington was granted Trustee Emeritus status on Tuesday with the Richmond Community College Board of Trustees after 12 years of continuous service on the board.