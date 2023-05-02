• There will be a cleanup day at Sneedsboro AME Zion Church on May 27, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cleanup will include a presentation of the history of the church and a recognition and tribute to those who are buried at the cemetery. Those planning to attend are asked to bring work gloves, cutting shears, rakes and hand clippers. For more information, call Gwen Watson-Cohen at 704-464-1759 or email at g.watsoncohen@gmail.com

• Greater St. Mark Church of Deliverance in Wadesboro will have their Missionary Annual Women’s Day service at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 14, 2023. The speaker will be National Mother Mahalia Williams. All women are encouraged to wear all white. For more information, call 704-694-5265,

• Bessie’s Chapel AME Zion Church will hold their Male Chorus Gospel Fest on May 2020, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. The church is located on Ingram Mountain Road in Lilesville. Joletha Dockery serves as their pastor. For more information, contact Kenneth Wall at 704-690-6873. Anthony Medley at 704-475-1906, or Robert Dockery at 910-995-1610. There will be singing, eating and fun for the children.

• Centenary AME Zion Church in Lilesville will have a yard sale on Saturday, May 20, 2023 starting at 7:00 a.m. There will be fun, fellowship and free food after 11:00 a.m.