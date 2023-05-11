ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has charged an individual with patricide.

Trevor Kenan Moss, 20, is charged with the murder of his father, Patrick Kay Moss, 58. The incident took place early Thursday morning.

According to a press release, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Bed Rock Road in Rockingham at 5:52 a.m. on Thursday, May, 11 in reference to an individual being shot.

Arriving deputies located the deceased on their arrival. Trevor was located shortly in a wooded area behind the residence and taken into custody.

Investigators are continuing their investigation. According to Childers, no motive for the killing has been established at this time.

A bond has not been set for the suspect. A court date has been scheduled for May 25.