POLKTON — Students of the N.C. Department of Correction in Anson and Stanly Counties brightened the areas of the Burnsville Recreation and Learning Center in April.

All areas shined and looked much better after theirs hours of laboring. The NC Department of Corrections’ students provided several hours of community volunteer service. The work took place while the Anson County Public Schools system children were on spring break.

Each student that was in training used this special service opportunity to become more involved and knowledgeable about the local community.

Burnsville Recreation & Learning Center was grateful and honored to have been selected for this task. Hopefully they had a better understanding of BRLC when they left the location. Case Worker Ms. Sebrena Wooten, was in charge of coordinating the volunteers’ service Program, for the N.C. Dept. of Correctional. She, students and the instructors were all on hand.

The community service that the participants provided was helpful to the BRLC Organization. The NC Department of Correctional Students spent the complete day serving. Their service consisted of beautifying the outer perimeter of BRLC and it brought a refreshing as well on the inside.

BRLC serves families and children year round.

Each individual or family that comes through the doors of the BRLC will not be turned away with your support. All donation are tax-deductible.