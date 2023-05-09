WADESBORO — Peggy Tillmon has previously graced the pages of the venerable New York Times as a representative of the United States Postal Service. After fifty years of service, she deserves some recognition in this humble publication.

The adoration and respect for Ms. Tillmon was readily apparent on Tuesday morning when the Wadesboro Post Office employees held a celebration of her fifty-year anniversary. Every employee in attendance, whether active or retired, clamored for a photo with Ms. Tillmon.

She began her career with the postal service in 1973 at the Church St. Station in New York City. She worked initially as a letter sorting machine operator, responsible for examining, sorting, and routing mail to its intended destination.

While in New York, Ms. Tillmon also worked as an auctioneer for the postal service. All non-deliverable or broken packages were parceled together and sold to the highest bidder; she served as the face and voice of the proceedings.

After a brief move to Lancaster, South Carolina, Ms. Tillmon ended up right back in her hometown of Wadesboro in 1988. For the last thirty-five years, she has served her community at her local post office.

When asked about her incredible five decades at the postal service Ms. Tillmon replied, “I can’t complain, or I would have been gone!” Ms. Tillmon, regarding her fellow Wadesboro citizens and customers, said, “I basically know everybody, and everybody basically knows me.”

Ms. Tillmon may not be ready to hang up her postal service hat just yet, but when she does, she said she looks forward to some well-deserved relaxation.